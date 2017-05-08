JERSEYVILLE - Jersey State Bank set out to thank all of our small businesses and community shoppers this week.

“We are very thankful for each and every one of them and wanted to do something special to appreciate them” said Laura Stemm, Marketing Manager at Jersey State Bank. “We also wanted to remind our employees and customers how important our small businesses are to our community”.

For Small Businesses Week we provided our employees with money to spend at our local businesses. We did this in an effort to remind our employees how important small businesses are and also to thank them for being part of our community.

We also decided to ‘Pay it Forward’ for Small Business Week. We went to Small Businesses in Jerseyville and the surrounding areas and randomly gave their customers money to pay for their purchase. We wanted to thank our community for patronizing our small businesses. “While doing this we were able to see how amazing our community really is” said Stemm. “We saw so many people pass on their good fortune to others. Many people gave the money to the next person and Nicks Restaurant had a donation box for the Johnny Wade Foundation that people donated there extra money to”.

Article continues after sponsor message

Lastly, we delivered cookies to small businesses in our area. We wanted to take some time to talk to our small businesses and thank them for being here. To all of our small businesses, we realize how important you are to our bank and the success of the community and we say THANK YOU!

Jersey State Bank, the only locally owned Bank in Jersey County, has a long history of providing financial products and services to Jersey County and the surrounding area. Established in 1903, the Bank has assets in excess of $140 million and currently two offices to serve its customers in Jerseyville and Grafton.

More like this: