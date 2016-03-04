JERSEYVILLE - In conjunction with Jersey State Bank, J.C.H.S. has selected their “Student of the Month”. The recipient for the month of February is Caitlyn Hunter.

The selection of a “Student of the Month” is based upon the number of F.O.C.U.S. nominations, which a student receives for a given month. F.O.C.U.S. (Finding One Clearly Unique Student) is a program, which was developed by the J.C.H.S. Student Council last year. Each week teachers may recognize students who have performed well in their classes by selecting them as F.O.C.U.S. students for that particular week.

During February, Caitlyn received the most F.O.C.U.S. nominations.

