JERSEYVILLE - Jersey State Bank has teamed up with Jersey Community Hospital to implement a gas card program. JSB and its employees have decided to designate jean day donations to provide gas cards to the community when they need them the most. Through this program, they’re able to provide fuel to families to help with the cost of travel between home and the hospital for loved ones requiring urgent medical care.

“We believe the little things can make a big difference when a loved one is sick” said Laura Stemm, Marketing Manager at Jersey State Bank. “Traveling to hospitals can be costly, and sometimes the right care can be miles away. We understand that getting to and from appointments can add to a family’s stress, and in some cases, make getting the appropriate treatment impossible. At Jersey State Bank we pride ourselves in being a community bank always ready to help”.

Jersey State Bank, the only locally owned Bank in Jersey County, has a long history of providing financial products and services to Jersey County and the surrounding area. Established in 1903, the Bank has assets in excess of $140 million and currently two offices to serve its customers in Jerseyville and Grafton.

