JERSEY – Jersey State Bank hosted a social media contest in October urging our local communities to vote for their favorite FFA Chapter. Entrants were allowed one entry per email address per day. We had 4,496 total votes during the contest.

The Southwestern FFA Chapter received 1,701 votes coming in 1st place. North Greene placed second receiving 1,599 votes and Carrollton came in third place receiving 448 votes. Jersey State Bank has always strived to invest in the progress of our communities and truly understands the importance of investing in our agricultural communities. We are proud to see that our local communities showed their appreciation for our FFA Chapters

“I would like to thank everyone that participated in our contest,” said Mark Schaefer, President and CEO at Jersey State Bank. “The FFA chapters work very hard and do so much for our communities. We are proud to have the opportunity to support them and show them how much the community appreciates what they do.”

Jersey State Bank, the only locally owned Bank in Jersey County, has a long history of providing financial products and services to Jersey County and the surrounding area. Established in 1903, the Bank has assets in excess of $140 million and currently two offices to serve its customers in Jerseyville and Grafton.

