Jersey State Bank gives to the Angel Tree Program Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Employees with Jersey State Bank have adopted Angel Tree as their quarterly charity. Employees are pictured here with Angel Tree Coordinator Janice Arnold; the employees were able to adopt 5 children, along with donations for many others, this is the third year for the employees given to the Angel Tree Program. The Angel Tree Program of Jersey County gives children in a community a special Christmas.