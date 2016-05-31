Jersey State Bank Celebrates American Housing Month
JERSEYVILLE – In recognition of American Housing Month, Jersey State Bank is providing consumers with valuable housing information throughout the month of June. Tips for both renters and home owners will include choosing the right housing option, getting a loan, improving your credit score, going green and saving for a down payment.
“As the housing market gears up, we want to work with our customers to find the housing option that is best suited for their current lifestyle and financial situation,” said Jim Hoefert, President/ CEO. “As we celebrate American Housing Month, Jersey State Bank will provide useful financial tips and tools to support our customers, whether they choose to rent or buy.”
Throughout the month, Jersey State Bank will provide a variety of resources to help educate consumers on the issues and options of housing. These materials will cover the following topics:
- Choosing your first home
- Improving your credit score
- Saving for a down payment
- Understanding basic housing terminology
- Helping seniors live at home longer
- And more
If you need help or have specific questions on buying or renting, contact Jersey State Bank at 618-498-6466 and ask to speak to one of our lending professionals who will be happy to assist you with any needs.
Jersey State Bank, the only locally owned Bank in Jersey County, has a long history of providing financial products and services to Jersey County and the surrounding area. Established in 1903, the Bank has assets in excess of $140 million and currently two offices to serve its customers in Jerseyville and Grafton.
