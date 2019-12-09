Jerseyville, IL (December 9, 2019) - Mark Schaefer, President and CEO announces the hiring of Thomas (Tom) Schnelt as Vice President of Lending. Tom will use his expertise in commercial and agricultural lending will be responsible for leading business development efforts in our local communities and supervising the daily operations of the loan department.

“We are excited to add Tom to our team”, said Mark Schaefer, President and CEO. “Our commitment is to provide exceptional banking services to our customers and he allows us to expand our efforts and capabilities to do so.”

Schnelt attended Western Illinois University where he earned a BS in Agricultural Economics and Animal Science. He joins the bank with over 30 years of experience in the banking industry. Prior to joining JSB, Tom was a Senior Loan Officer for CNB Bank and Trust. Tom is active in several organizations serving the Carrollton community.

Jersey State Bank is the only locally owned Bank in Jersey County and has two offices to serve its customers in Jerseyville and Grafton.

