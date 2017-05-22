JERSEYVILLE - For the 2017 Spring season, Jersey State Bank partnered with JCHS Varsity Baseball, Softball and Girls’ Soccer to award the teams for their hard work and dedication. JSB awarded $5 for every run baseball and softball scores during homes games up to a maximum of $500 per team. JSB also awarded $20 for every goal girls’ soccer made up to a maximum of $500.

We had a banner tracking the team’s progress along with continuous posts on JSB’s Facebook and Twitter pages. Throughout the 2016-2017 school year we awarded almost $3000 through our Paw Power promotion. All proceeds from the campaign were awarded to the PAC and the teams.

“Jersey State Bank had a great time working with the teams this season and we are very proud of their success” said Laura Stemm, Marketing Manager at Jersey State Bank. “We are happy with the success of Paw Power this year and can’t wait to see what next year brings!”

Jersey State Bank, the only locally owned Bank in Jersey County, has a long history of providing financial products and services to Jersey County and the surrounding area. Established in 1903, the Bank has assets in excess of $145 million and currently two offices in Jerseyville and Grafton to serve its customers.