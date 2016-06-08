Darren Perdun, Head Baseball Coach, Jim Hoefert, Jersey State Bank President/ CEO, Jacob Witt, Keilyun Manning, Cole Berry, Drake Kanallakan, James Holmes, Chace Tallman, Jeff Soer, PAC Vice President, Laura Stemm, Jersey State Bank Marketing Manager

JERSEYVILLE -  For the 2015-2016 season, Jersey State Bank partnered with the JCHS varsity boys baseball team to reward the boys for their hard work and dedication.  They earned $5 for each run scored during home games.  JSB is proud to announce that the team reached their goal of $500 this season. 

“Jersey State Bank is honored to be partnering with JCHS by offering Paw Power” said Jim Hoefert, President.  “We awarded dollars for points scored in both football and basketball this past year and this rounds out our program.  We are happy to say that all three teams maxed out the donations this past year and we plan to continue offering Paw Power for the 2016-2017 seasons”.  Jersey State Bank had a banner at the field tracking the team’s progress along with continuous posts on JSB’s Facebook and Twitter pages.  All proceeds from the campaign were split evenly between the PAC and the baseball team so every team will benefit from their success.

Jersey State Bank, the only locally owned Bank in Jersey County, has a long history of providing financial products and services to Jersey County and the surrounding area.  Established in 1903, the Bank has assets in excess of $140 million and currently two offices in Jerseyville and Grafton to serve its customers.

