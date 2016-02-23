JERSEYVILLE - For the 2015-2016 season, Jersey State Bank partnered with the JCHS varsity boys and girls basketball team to reward them for their hard work and dedication. Each team earned $1 for each point they scored during home games. JSB is proud to announce that the girl’s basketball team reached their goal of $500 this season.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Jersey State Bank is proud to be partnering with JCHS by offering Paw Power” said Jim Hoefert, President. “We awarded dollars for points scored in football and we look to continue this reward program”. The team’s progress along with continuous posts on JSB’s Facebook and Twitter pages announced the running totals throughout the year. All proceeds from the campaign were split between the PAC and the girls’ basketball team. Likewise, we will make a presentation to the boys’ basketball team once they finish their season.

Look for the next Paw Power promotion to start this spring as we will be paying for runs scored in both the boys’ baseball and girls’ softball season. “This is just one small way that we can thank our young athletes for their time and commitment."

More like this: