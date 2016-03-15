JERSEYVILLE - For the 2015-2016 season, Jersey State Bank partnered with the Jersey Community High School varsity boys basketball team to reward the boys for their hard work and dedication. They earned $1 for each point they scored during home games. JSB is proud to announce that the team reached their goal of $500 this season.

Jersey State Bank had a banner in the gym tracking the team’s progress along with continuous posts on JSB’s Facebook and Twitter pages. All proceeds from the campaign were awarded to the PAC and the boys’ basketball team.

Look for the next Paw Power promotion during the boys’ baseball and girls’ softball season.

Jersey State Bank, the only locally owned Bank in Jersey County, has a long history of providing financial products and services to Jersey County and the surrounding area. Established in 1903, the bank has assets in excess of $140 million and currently two offices in Jerseyville and Grafton to serve its customers.

