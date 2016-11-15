JERSEYVILLE – Paw Power for basketball is BACK! For the 2016-2017 season, Jersey State Bank will partner with JCHS to reward the boys and girls varsity basketball team for their hard work and dedication. JSB will award $1 for every point they score during homes games up to a maximum of $500 per team.

Jersey State Bank will have a banner below the score board tracking the team’s progress. All proceeds from the campaign will be awarded to the PAC and the boys and girls basketball team at the end of the season.

Article continues after sponsor message

“This is our second year offering Paw Power to the school district. Last year both basketball teams were able to maximize the goal and we hope for the same this year” said Laura Stemm, Marketing Manager at Jersey State Bank. For current Paw Power totals, come out to the games and support the Panthers. You can also check out our Facebook and Twitter page for up-to-date totals.

Jersey State Bank, the only locally owned Bank in Jersey County, has a long history of providing financial products and services to Jersey County and the surrounding area. Established in 1903, the Bank has assets in excess of $140 million and currently two offices to serve its customers in Jerseyville and Grafton.

More like this: