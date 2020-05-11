JERSEYVILLE - Mark Schaefer, President and CEO announces the hiring of Chad Bowker as Vice President of Commercial Lending. Chad will manage the Bank’s current customers along with developing new business and commercial relationships.

“As our bank continues to grow, Chad is the perfect addition to our team”, said Mark Schaefer, President and CEO. “We strive to provide exceptional banking services to our customers and we believe Chad’s knowledge and experience will contribute to the bank’s continued success.”

Chad has 9 years of banking experience with his most recent position being President/CEO of Chesterfield State Bank in Chesterfield, IL. He earned a Master’s degree from Webster University in Business Administration and attended Greenville University where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting. Chad has been active in community involvement and lives in Medora with his wife and two children.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Jersey State Bank is the only locally owned Bank in Jersey County and has two offices to serve its customers in Jerseyville and Grafton.

More like this:

Bank Of Hillsboro Announces Rebranding To Constitution Bank
Jul 8, 2025
Rotary Club of Swansea Raises Scholarship Funds With 22nd Annual 5K Run
Jun 10, 2025
Gov. Pritzker Presses Congress to Protect Food and Nutrition Program for Working Families
Jun 28, 2025
Madison County Property Tax Bills Are Out, and First Payment Is Due Next Month
Jun 25, 2025
Schnucks Customers, Company Donate $110,000 to Help Tornado Victims
Jul 5, 2025

 