JERSEYVILLE - Mark Schaefer, President, and CEO announces the hiring of Kimberly (Kim) Murray as Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Kim will use her vast experience and expertise to manage the operations and staffing of the bank.

“We are pleased to add Kim to our team," said Mark Schaefer, President, and CEO. “We are excited about the future of our retail organization under her leadership.”

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Murray attended Truman State University where she earned a BS in Finance and Agriculture. She joins the bank with over 35 years of experience in the banking industry. Prior to joining JSB, Kim was the Senior Vice President of Operations for CNB Bank and Trust.

“I am thrilled with this opportunity. I have a strong commitment to our culture, customers, and a passion for motivating our staff," said Murray.

Jersey State Bank, the only locally owned Bank in Jersey County, has a long history of providing financial products and services to Jersey County and the surrounding area. Established in 1903, the Bank has assets in excess of $180 million and currently has two offices to serve its customers in Jerseyville and Grafton.

More like this:

Revity Credit Union Elects Board Of Directors & Receives State Awards
Mar 11, 2025
Duckworth, Kim Introduce Legislation to Reinstate Veterans Who Were Fired in Trump and Elon Musk’s Indiscriminate Federal Employee Purge
Mar 10, 2025
Gov. Pritzker Announces Three Appointments To Boards And Commissions
Mar 16, 2025
Opinion: George Terry Officially Endorses David Goins For Mayor Of Alton
Mar 20, 2025
Duckworth, Kim Slam Senate Republicans for Voting Against Giving Veterans Their Jobs Back After They Were Fired in Trump-Musk Mass Layoffs
Mar 17, 2025

 