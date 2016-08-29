JERSEYVILLE – Jersey State Bank is proud to announce they are adding boys and girls soccer to Paw Power! This year, the bank will award both varsity soccer teams $20 for each goal they score at a regular home game up to a maximum of $500 per team.

“We are proud to partner with the Jersey School District as we recognize these young athletes throughout the school year” said Jim Hoefert, President of Jersey State Bank. “Last year we awarded $2,500 combined to 5-different sports teams and this will add two more teams. With the money split between the teams and the Panther Athletic Club, all sports teams benefit from the program.”

Jersey State Bank will have a banner above the concession stand tracking the team’s progress. All proceeds from the campaign will be awarded to the PAC and the soccer team. For current Paw Power totals check out our Facebook and Twitter page or come out to the field and support the Panthers.

Jersey State Bank, the only locally owned Bank in Jersey County, has a long history of providing financial products and services to Jersey County and the surrounding area. Established in 1903, the Bank has assets in excess of $140 million and currently two offices to serve its customers in Jerseyville and Grafton.

