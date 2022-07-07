JERSEY - The Jersey girls' softball team was what their Coach Chelsea Crnokrak describes as "an incredibly hard-working group of girls" this past spring.

"Our overall record was 17-14," the coach said. "This was an incredibly hard-working group of girls. We graduated 8 seniors from the 2021 season. The 2022 seniors were Caroline Gibson, Karli Talley, and Jaelyn Schulte. Their leadership, positive attitudes, and work ethic helped make this season a success. We competed well in our conference and in the postseason with a tough loss to Triad in the Regional Championship.

"This team also broke the school record for most team home runs with 28. The previous record was 18. Additionally, Caroline Gibson broke the JCHS single-season home run record with 9 and tied the school career home run record with 11."

The Jersey softball girls are Quality Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Jerseyville Female Athletes of Month.

Panthers' Softball Award Winners:

Pictured Front to Back (L-R):

1. Caroline Gibson - Lady Panther Legacy Award

Varsity Best Offensive Player

School Record - Most Home runs in a season-9

Tied School Record - Most Home runs in career-11

2. Kendal Davis - Most Improved and Best Teammate

3. Autumn Heitzman - Panther Hustle Award

4. Karli Talley - PAC Pride Award

5. Jaelyn Schulte - Best Teammate

6. Kari Krueger - MVP, Most RBIs, Best Teammate

7. Bria Tuttle - Varsity Best Defensive Player, Highest Batting Average, Most Stolen Bases

8. Rose Brainerd - Rookie of the Year

The 2022 Panthers also broke the school record for most home runs as a team with 28. The previous record was 18.

Here are Mississippi Valley Conference Picks for Jersey:

MVC All-Conference Softball Team Selections:

1st Team:

Caroline Gibson - Catcher

Bria Tuttle - Shortstop

Kari Krueger - Outfield

2nd Team:

Ashlyn Brown - Pitcher

Taylor Stelbrink - DP

Honorable Mention:

Rose Brainerd - 3rd

Karli Talley - OF

Coach Crnokrak said looking forward, "we return with a strong senior class of 6 players led by 3-year varsity starters Kari Krueger and Bria Tuttle. Our pitchers Ashlyn Brown, Taylor Stelbrink, Rose Brainerd, and Jillian Pine are all hard workers in the off-season, so I look forward to seeing their growth over the next several months.

"Next season looks to be very exciting for the JCHS Panthers."

