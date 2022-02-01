JERSEY - Ron Twitchell has had a long and storied coaching career and is presently the head girls basketball coach at Jersey Community High School.

Twitchell is trying to build the program from the grade school ranks on up and the Jersey Middle School sixth-graders recently won the Trimpe Middle Tourney championship. The team members are shown above.

The Jersey Community High School girls have eight wins on the season. The girls are a young team with multiple sophomores and juniors and the future looks also looks bright for them.

Coach Twitchell said his sixth-graders played together well in league and tournament play.

"It was nice is that they beat Trimpe in the championship after losing to them in the regular season," the coach said.

These are some of Coach Twitchell's key career accomplishments:

2016 - Girls AAA Conference, IAABO, Class 3 District 6 Coach of the Year

-2003, 2006 - IAABO Boys Coach of the Year

1996 - Illinois Boys Coach of the Year

2006 - GAC South Softball Coach of the Year

The JCHS girls varsity squad is scheduled to be home at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 8, 2022, against Cahokia. The girls begin regional play the week of Feb. 15, 2022.

