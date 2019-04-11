JERSEY - Jersey County Sheriff MikeRinghausen announced today that a fraudulent solicitation was reported recently to the office. He issued a warning to other residents to beware of the perpetrator or group.

"A resident received an unsolicited text message from a person identifying himself as Michael James, with the Bill and Linda Gates Foundation," Ringhausen said. "The solicitor started the foundation aims to enhance healthcare, reduce extreme poverty and expand education opportunities. It alleges it is based in Seattle, Washington and is chaired by Bill and Melinda Gates, as well as Warren Buffet. It may indicate that you have been selected at random from Facebook or e-mail databases and have a large cash prize to be claimed.

"The solicitor is attempting to engage you in direct conversation and will pressure you to send them cash, gift cards, or account information in order to reserve your prize winnings. This is a quick and easy way for criminals to commit theft. Please ignore unsolicited text and e-mail messages, and never reveal personal information to unsolicited parties."

Contact the Sheriff's Office at (618) 498-6881 if you need any more information on this fraudulent solicitation.

