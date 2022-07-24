JERSEY COUNTY - Jersey County Sheriff Mike Ringhausen confirmed a fatality in a motorcycle accident at Illinois Route 100 between Chautauqua and Elsah on the bluff side late Saturday night.

Sheriff Ringhausen said the Illinois State Police was called in for accident reconstruction and is the lead on the crash and will release more information.

The Jersey County Sheriff’s Office and ISP worked the scene and the Jersey County Coroner was called to investigate the fatality.

More to come from Illinois State Police.

