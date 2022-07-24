JERSEY COUNTY - Jersey County Sheriff Mike Ringhausen confirmed a fatality in a motorcycle accident at Illinois Route 100 between Chautauqua and Elsah on the bluff side late Saturday night.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Sheriff Ringhausen said the Illinois State Police was called in for accident reconstruction and is the lead on the crash and will release more information.

The Jersey County Sheriff’s Office and ISP worked the scene and the Jersey County Coroner was called to investigate the fatality.

More to come from Illinois State Police.

More like this:

Jersey County Health Department Hosting Child Health and Safety Fair
Mar 18, 2025
Two Seriously Injured In Motorcycle Crash Near Grafton
Mar 9, 2025
Jersey County Treasurer Resigns, Investigation Continues
Mar 11, 2025
Jerseyville Woman Charged With Interstate Meth Trafficking
Mar 24, 2025
Few Contests In Jersey County 2025 Elections
Mar 25, 2025

 