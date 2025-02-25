JERSEYVILLE – The Jersey County Sheriff’s Office released a statement Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 25, 2025, warning the public of a string of stop sign thefts on Jersey County roads.

“Recently, Jersey County has had several stop signs stolen or destroyed on Grange Hall Road at Sunderland and Crystal Lake Roads, and on Range Line Road at Sunderland Road,” the JSCO wrote in their statement.

Potential offenders are reminded the offense is a Class A misdemeanor for which they can and will be arrested and charged.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Jersey County Sheriff’s Office at 618-498-6881. This includes individuals involved in the activity who “want an opportunity to make it right,” in which case they should ask to speak with Sheriff Nick Manns.

