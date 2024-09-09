JERSEY COUNTY - On Sept. 8, 2024, at 4:23 p.m., the Jersey County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) responded to the report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries at State Highway 111 near Nilo Farms. Preliminary investigation revealed a sedan, southbound and driven by a 62-year-old male, left the highway and struck a tree. The driver was ultimately transported by helicopter to a St. Louis area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Personnel from the Brighton Betsey Ann Fire Department, Brighton Police Department, Alton Memorial Hospital Ambulance, Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police, and Survival Flight assisted the JCSO with emergency services at the scene.

The Illinois State Police are investigating the fatality crash.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of the deceased.

