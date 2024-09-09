JERSEY COUNTY - On Sept. 8, 2024, at 4:23 p.m., the Jersey County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) responded to the report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries at State Highway 111 near Nilo Farms. Preliminary investigation revealed a sedan, southbound and driven by a 62-year-old male, left the highway and struck a tree. The driver was ultimately transported by helicopter to a St. Louis area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Personnel from the Brighton Betsey Ann Fire Department, Brighton Police Department, Alton Memorial Hospital Ambulance, Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police, and Survival Flight assisted the JCSO with emergency services at the scene.

The Illinois State Police are investigating the fatality crash.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of the deceased.

More like this:

Glen Carbon Police Welcomes Four New Officers
Mar 25, 2025
Collinsville Police Seek Public Help To Locate Wanted Man
Mar 28, 2025
Collinsville Police Connect With Youth At Criminal Justice Jamboree
3 days ago
Alton Police Lieutenants Christner and Stinnett Honored for First Responder Wellness Initiatives
2 days ago
Pedestrian Struck, Killed At South Broadway Avenue At Horn Avenue
Mar 27, 2025

 