JERSEY - Jersey High School senior rewrote Panther football history on Friday night in a 42-0 win over Civic Memorial with his six touchdowns on the ground.

He scored from 63, 82 and 8 yards in the third period alone and also scored a pair of two-point conversions for a total of 40 of Jersey’s 42 points. His point total in the game eclipses Brad Brown’s record in 1988.

Withrow is a Jersey Male Athlete of the Month for his performance.

Chase thanked his line for their support and said it was a “team effort” to defeat rival CM on their home turf.

“Our offense had a great game, but the defense was even better with the shutout,” he said. “We put it all together against Civic Memorial. They are our rivals and we felt like we had to go through. Our younger guys got in and got after it. We are looking forward to playing Columbia next week.”

Chase said he wants to play football in college, but he has not yet made a college decision.

Jersey head football coach Caleb Williams was proud of Chase and all his players for such a great effort against CM.

Chase also ran for 311 yards, but he did not eclipse Rich Watson’s single-game rushing record of 335 yards in 1970.

