JERSEYVILLE - Due to the extreme temperatures in the early morning hours and out of caution for our students safety, we will be having a “delayed start” school day, on Thursday, February 20, 2025.

Schools will start two hours later than their normal start time to allow weather conditions to improve. Buses will run two hours later in the morning and dismissal times will remain the same. Morning Pre-K classes are cancelled but the afternoon Pre-K classes will be held at their normal times. Early Bird Classes at the high school are also canceled.

"Our staff will be present at school during normal school hours and if necessary, students will be allowed to be dropped off earlier to accommodate families schedules or conflicts. Classes would not start until two hours later but we would have staff available to supervise students until the start of the day. A modified breakfast will be available for students." - Jersey administration stated.

"Thank you for your patience as we work to keep Jersey 100 students and staff safe."

