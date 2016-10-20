JERSEYVILLE/ROXANA - Jersey Community High School’s tennis team, coached by Stote Reeder, heads to the Class 1A IHSA State Tennis Tourney in suburban Chicago with three qualifiers – senior Hailea Tepen in singles and seniors Ashton Tewell and Anne Snyders in doubles. Tewell has been a three-time state qualifier; Snyders qualified last year and this year. This is Tepen’s first time at state.

Roxana High School senior Sydney Owsley is back at state again this year for the third time. Owsley has qualified for state three times, first in doubles as a sophomore, and two years straight in singles.

The tourney has a field of 64 and is set over Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

