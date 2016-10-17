TROY - Jersey will be sending a singles player and a doubles team to next weekend's IHSA Class 1A state tennis tournament, while Roxana will be sending a singles player.

Both tournaments begin Thursday and run through Oct. 22 in the Chicago suburb of Buffalo Grove.

The Panthers finished in third place in the Class 1A Triad Sectional with 16 points; Belleville Althoff won the team championship with 23 points, followed by the host Knights with 18 points. Roxana took fourth with 13 points, followed by Mascoutah (12), Highland and Metro East Lutheran (10 each) and Marquette Catholic, Civic Memorial and East Alton-Wood River (all three teams failed to score).

The Shells' Sydney Owsley and the Panthers' Hailea Tepen will be going to the state singles tournament, Owsley winning over Tepen in the third-place match 6-2, 4-6, 6-2. Ashton Tewell and Anne Snyders will represent Jersey in doubles play, the duo falling to the Crusaders' Emma Melichar/Madelyn Skinner in the final 6-3, 6-2.

