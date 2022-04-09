Photos from this article, (or gallery), may be purchased (for personal use) at: https://www.randymanning.com/Track-Jersey-Relays

JERSEY - Freeburg won the boys part of the Jersey Relays competition, with host Jersey finishing second with 98 points. Jersey is strong in many individual events and will be a force for the next few years with some top-notch sprinters under head coach Harold Landon.

Mascoutah had 96 points and Highland had 94 points in a highly competitive boys portion of the relay event.

Mascoutah won four events on the boys side and nine events in the girls as Highland, Marquette Catholic and the host Panthers all performed well in the Jersey Relays meet held Thursday at Jersey Community High School.

In the boys results, Freeburg won the discus throw team event with a distance of 84.55 meters, with the Panthers second at 84.51 meters, Highland third at 71.18 meters and Marquette sixth at 31.98 meters. The Midgets also won the high jump with a combined height of 16.84 meters, with Jersey second at 16.23 meters and Highland fifth at 14.18 meters. The Bulldogs took the 4x1,600 meter relay race with a time of 20:37.

Jacksonville won the shot put event with a distance of 30.86 meters, with Jersey third at 29.63 meters and Highland fourth at 26.82 meters. The Indians won their first event in the triple jump with a distance of 32.73 meters, with Highland third at 28.37 meters and Jersey fourth at 26.45 meters. Mascoutah then won the 100-meter hurdle shuttle race at 1:13, with the Panthers second at 1:21. Jacksonville won the 4x200 meter relay at 1:34, with Jersey fourth at 1:43 and Highland right behind at 1:44.

The Bulldogs then won the 1,600 meters distance medley relay with a time of 4:08.2, with the Panthers coming in fourth at 4:22.0. In the heavyweight 4x100 meter relay, Freeburg won the race at 50.5 seconds, with the Panthers second at 50.6 seconds and the Bulldogs fourth at 53.0 seconds. Mascoutah won the pole vault with a team total of 7.01 meters, while Highland came in second at 6.25 meters and Jersey was fifth at 2.13 meters.

Highland won the 4x800 meter relay at 9:21, with the Panthers placing fifth at 11:29. Jacksonville took the 4x100 meter race at 44.53 seconds, while the Panthers were third at 46.33 seconds and the Bulldogs fifth at 47.09 seconds. Jersey then won the high jump with a team result of 4.97 meters, with Highland fourth at 2.99 meters.

The 3x300 meters hurdles relay was won by Mascoutah at 2:25.50, with Jersey second at 2:33.69 and Highland fourth at 2:42.21. In the final event, the 4x400 meter relay, the winner was Freeburg at 3:49.2, with the Panthers third at 3:54.0 and the Bulldogs fourth at 4:04.0

