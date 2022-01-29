Jersey Principal Announces Illinois State Scholars
JERSEYVILLE - Jersey Community High School Principal Cory Breden has announced that 23 students from the JCHS graduating class of 2022 have been designated as Illinois State Scholars.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC), the state’s college access and financial aid agency, presents this important recognition of academic achievement to exceptional Illinois high school students annually.
This year, more than 17,340 honorees join the other outstanding students who have been honored since the designation was first introduced in 1958.
The following students from Jersey Community High School were named Illinois State Scholars:
Mackenzie Bell
Connor Berry
Belle Blackorby
Hope Brandt
Mallory Clevenger
Cody Croxford
Madeline Darr
Vivian Gray
Austin Hayes
Morgan Johnson
Charles Kraushaar
Josie LaPlant
Cole Martinez
Liam McGuire
Irene Mossman
Tyler Noble
Sara Poletti
Edward Roberts
Kaleb Setzer
Annie Walker
Zachary Wargo
Owen Weber
Leann Woodring
More like this: