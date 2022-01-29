JERSEYVILLE - Jersey Community High School Principal Cory Breden has announced that 23 students from the JCHS graduating class of 2022 have been designated as Illinois State Scholars.

The Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC), the state’s college access and financial aid agency, presents this important recognition of academic achievement to exceptional Illinois high school students annually.

This year, more than 17,340 honorees join the other outstanding students who have been honored since the designation was first introduced in 1958.

The following students from Jersey Community High School were named Illinois State Scholars:

Mackenzie Bell

Connor Berry

Belle Blackorby

Hope Brandt

Mallory Clevenger

Cody Croxford

Madeline Darr

Vivian Gray

Austin Hayes

Morgan Johnson

Charles Kraushaar

Josie LaPlant

Cole Martinez

Liam McGuire

Irene Mossman

Tyler Noble

Sara Poletti

Edward Roberts

Kaleb Setzer

Annie Walker

Zachary Wargo

Owen Weber

Leann Woodring

