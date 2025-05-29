CLASS 3A --- REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

JACKSONVILLE - Jersey defeated Jacksonville 7-0 Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in the Class 3A Regional softball semifinals at Jacksonville, advancing to the final against Rochester.

Panthers' freshman Paxton Weirich pitched a complete game, striking out 18 batters.

Jersey scored single runs in the first, third, and sixth innings before breaking the game open with a four-run fifth inning to eliminate the host Crimsons.

Ellie Davis led the Panthers with three hits and four RBIs. Maleah Derrick and Chloe Beemer each had three hits, while Weirich and Holly Brainerd contributed a hit and an RBI apiece.

Anna Kribs also added a hit.

The victory improved Jersey’s record to 13-12-1.

The Panthers will face Rochester, which defeated Decatur MacArthur 15-0 in the other semifinal, in the regional final Friday at 4:30 p.m. Jacksonville finished its season at 10-14-1.

In other regional semifinal games Wednesday, Civic Memorial defeated host Mascoutah 8-5, and Freeburg edged Mt. Vernon 1-0 at Salem.

