JERSEYVILLE - The Jersey Community High School boys tennis team defeated rival Roxana 9-0 at home on Tuesday afternoon.

Ty Noble, Ethan Porter, Edward Roberts, Dominik Schrenk, Logan Schultz and Zach Wargo were all winners on Senior Night.

The Panthers return to action on Tuesday at Greenville.

Jersey plays in the Mississippi Valley Conference Doubles Tourney at Triad at 11 a.m. Friday, May 13, 2022, then the MVC singles competition is the next day at 9 a.m. at Triad.

The Panthers host Jacksonville at 4:15 p.m. May 16, 2022, then travel to Sacred Heart-Griffin for a 4 p.m. match on May 17.

The Panthers' IHSA Sectional is slated for 9 a.m. Friday, May 20, 2022, at Chatham.

