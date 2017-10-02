BOYS SOCCER

JERSEY WINS THREE: David Rogers scored twice as Jersey defeated Civic Memorial 6-0 in Jerseyville Friday evening in the Panther Cup; the win was the first of three for the Panthers on the weekend. Jersey also defeated McCluer North 7-0 and Freeburg 2-0 Saturday.

The three wins gave Jersey's boys soccer team another tourney championship.

Other Panther goals against the Eagles came from Wyatt Freand, Issac Hausman, Thomas Turpin and Andrew Kribs. Against the Midgets, goals came from Freand and John Bray, while against the Stars, Rogers scored twice, while Bray, Oliver Johnson, Kribs, Jacob Liles and Ethan Snider all goaled.

The Panthers went to 11-6 on the season, 1-6 in the Mississippi Valley Conference, with the three wins; next up is a trip to Alton for a 4:30 p.m. Monday match against the Redbirds.

"When we played McCluer North and struggled early with a bunch of guys hurt our young guys came in and did a fantastic job," Jersey head coach Scott Burney said. "David Rogers won MVP with four goals in the tourney. Dax Kanallakan played really well all weekend as did Logan Simpson, John Bray and Wyatt Freand. The defense allowed no goals."

