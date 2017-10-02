BOYS SOCCER

JERSEY WINS THREE: David Rogers scored twice as Jersey defeated Civic Memorial 6-0 in Jerseyville Friday evening in the Panther Cup; the win was the first of three for the Panthers on the weekend. Jersey also defeated McCluer North 7-0 and Freeburg 2-0 Saturday.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The three wins gave Jersey's boys soccer team another tourney championship.

Other Panther goals against the Eagles came from Wyatt Freand, Issac Hausman, Thomas Turpin and Andrew Kribs. Against the Midgets, goals came from Freand and John Bray, while against the Stars, Rogers scored twice, while Bray, Oliver Johnson, Kribs, Jacob Liles and Ethan Snider all goaled.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Panthers went to 11-6 on the season, 1-6 in the Mississippi Valley Conference, with the three wins; next up is a trip to Alton for a 4:30 p.m. Monday match against the Redbirds.

"When we played McCluer North and struggled early with a bunch of guys hurt our young guys came in and did a fantastic job," Jersey head coach Scott Burney said. "David Rogers won MVP with four goals in the tourney. Dax Kanallakan played really well all weekend as did Logan Simpson, John Bray and Wyatt Freand. The defense allowed no goals."

More like this:

Riley Nelson’s Two-Run Homer Secures Edwardsville Softball Win Over Columbia
May 15, 2025
Nelson Gives Up Two Hits, One Run, Retires Final 19 Batters. Strikes Out 15, Tigers Win Over Alton 8-1 In Regional Semifinal
May 28, 2025
Jersey Finishes Regular Season With Big Girls Softball Wins
May 22, 2025
Tuesday, April 8, 2025, Play It Again Sports Girls Roundup: Belleville East, Edwardsville Blank Foes In Softball, CM Shuts Out Jersey In Soccer
Apr 9, 2025
Nelson Dominates In Circle Again, Throws Three-Hit Shutout, Fans 12 As Edwardsville Wins Over Alton 11-0
May 9, 2025

 