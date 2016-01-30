Jersey’s boys bowling team roared to the front of the IHSA State Tourney Bowling pack on Friday, posting a score of 1,150 in the final frame to end eighth in the field on the first day with a 6,447.

Jersey qualified for the second day of bowling today.

Alton finished 13th on the first day, but showed it was one of the best boys bowling teams in the state over the last two weekends, qualifying for state in the sectional, then performing well the first day with score of 6,330. Alton narrowly missed qualifying for the second day with the first 12 teams advancing.

Lockport Township led the first day with a 6,777, while Collinsville was seventh (6,467).

Jersey head coach Chris Skinner couldn’t have been more pleased with his kids on the first day.

“We had a really nice sixth game that pushed us from 16th to eighth, which is a big jump to the second day,” he said. “We were only 330 pins out of first place. At that pace, it would take 54 pins a game to be in first. I think it’s an attainable goal we could make the top 10 today and if we bowl some monster games today, we could move up to the top four. That would be something special.”

Jersey individual scores were: Jeff Gump (1,366), Jacob Freand (1,343), Brandon Handler (1,272), Dane Farmer (1,271), and Kevin Mangrum (1,195).

Alton’s top scorers were Chris Perkey (1,316), Tyler Stevenson (1,309), Matt Fritz (1,282), Jacob Donahue (1,270), Nik Meggos (929) and Will Paisley (224).

