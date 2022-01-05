EDWARDSVILLE – Jersey Mike’s Subs, known for its fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs, will open at 1990 Troy Road in Edwardsville today.

Franchise owners Michael Lanman and Alex Gowin will hold a grand opening and fundraiser from Wednesday, January 5 to Friday, January 14 to support Glen-Ed Food Pantry. Customers with a special fundraising coupon can make a minimum $2 contribution to Glen-Ed Food Pantry in exchange for a regular sub. Customers must have a coupon to be eligible.

“Jersey Mike's truly is a sub above in everything they do: from the highest quality ingredients, to giving the customer everything they expect, to continually giving back to the community,” said Gowin. “We can't express how much of an honor it is to be affiliated with this brand!”

Guests can place takeout orders in-store or for pickup through the website or through the Jersey Mike’s app. Additionally, delivery is available in most areas through the Jersey Mike’s app or through third-party delivery partners. Curbside pickup is available for orders placed in Jersey Mike’s app.

Jersey Mike’s premium meats and cheeses are sliced on the spot and piled high on in-store baked bread. Jersey Mike’s fans crave their subs made Mike’s Way® with the freshest vegetables – onions, lettuce, and tomatoes – topped off with an exquisite zing of “the juice,” red wine vinegar, and an olive oil blend. Authentic cheesesteaks are grilled fresh.

Article continues after sponsor message

The restaurant’s hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week. You can contact this location directly at (618) 692-5533.

Jersey Mike’s believes that making a sub sandwich and making a difference can be one and the same. Since 2010, Jersey Mike’s locations throughout the country have raised more than $68 million for local charities. In 2021, the company’s 11th Annual Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving in March raised over $15 million for more than 200 charities nationwide.

Jersey Mike’s Subs, with more than 2,000 locations nationwide, serves authentic fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs on in-store freshly baked bread — the same recipe it started with in 1956. Passion for giving in Jersey Mike’s local communities is reflected in its mission statement “Giving…making a difference in someone’s life.” For more information, please visit jerseymikes.com or follow us on Facebook ( facebook.com/jerseymikes ), Instagram ( instagram.com/jerseymikes ), and Twitter ( twitter.com/jerseymikes.com ).

More like this: