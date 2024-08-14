JERSEYVILLE - A new chapter began for several Jersey Community Middle School students on Wednesday morning, Aug. 14, 2024, for the first day of the 2024-2025 school year.

New JCMS Principal Niki Egelhoff said their first day at JCMS has “been incredible,” commending school staff for working hard to “make today perfect.”

“As I walk the halls I've seen many smiling, eager faces,” Egelhoff said. “Teachers are escorting students around the building helping them get familiar with the new routines and they have lots of fun activities planned to help their new students get to know one another.”

JCMS staff all wore new "Aspire for Excellence" t-shirts, highlighting the school’s motto for this year. Egelhoff said they plan to help their students embody this motto through daily character lessons, rigorous curriculum, and other enriching programs offered. She emphasized the school’s dedication to fostering an environment where “students and staff feel safe, successful, and loved.”

Egelhoff, who was named principal of JCMS earlier this year, said she’s excited for the school year ahead. With 12 years of experience at JCMS, she said she’s looking forward to fulfilling her new role in a familiar environment.

Mostly, I am feeling very excited as I kick off the year as the new Principal at JCMS,” Egelhoff said. “I have an incredible staff who work hard and put kids first - they make my job easy. I have had the privilege of working at JCMS for the last 12 years so I feel pretty confident about the daily ins and outs of life at JCMS. However, I still have much to learn.”

Egelhoff also emphasized the support JCMS has received from Jersey Community Unit School District (CUSD) 100, describing the school district as “truly the best place to work.” She added that families also play a critical role in students’ success.

“We have lots of exciting things planned for our students this year and I am looking forward to seeing how the year goes,” she said. “Family partnership is a big part of our success in middle school. I am grateful for the support we receive from families and look forward to seeing those relationships grow.”

Congratulations to all JCMS students, faculty and staff on a successful first day of the 2024-2025 school year!