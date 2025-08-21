Jersey Middle School Baseball, Softball Teams Post Victories Panthers boys dominate 18-0, girls capture easy 11-1 win. Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. JERSEY - JCMS Baseball hosted its first-ever baseball game against Wirth Middle School. The Panthers won 18-0. Cjay Nevlin, Bentley Grasle, Bentley Schannot, Nolan Vahle, Brady Kuehnel, and Aiden Phillips all collected a hit. Brayden Hall was the winning pitcher, striking out six batters and throwing two scoreless innings. Article continues after sponsor message JCMS Softball team traveled to Liberty Middle School, where they fell to the home team with a final score of 11-1. Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending