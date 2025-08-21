Jersey Middle School Baseball, Softball Teams Post Victories
Panthers boys dominate 18-0, girls capture easy 11-1 win.
JERSEY - JCMS Baseball hosted its first-ever baseball game against Wirth Middle School. The Panthers won 18-0.
Cjay Nevlin, Bentley Grasle, Bentley Schannot, Nolan Vahle, Brady Kuehnel, and Aiden Phillips all collected a hit. Brayden Hall was the winning pitcher, striking out six batters and throwing two scoreless innings.
JCMS Softball team traveled to Liberty Middle School, where they fell to the home team with a final score of 11-1.