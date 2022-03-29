Listen to the story

JERSEY - Jersey Community Unit School District No. 100 has a strong music program and once again it was exhibited this past Friday at the Southern Illinois University Ellington Festival.

JCHS had nine students in a jazz ensemble honored for exemplary performance.

The nine students are: Merris McDuffie, Elizabeth Lyons, Leann Woodring, Cameryn Brown, Gavin Goff, Owen Roberts, Owen Weber, Zane Peuterbaugh, and Chris West.