Unemployment rates continue to mark low.SPRINGFIELD – Area unemployment figures continued to show a low mark for the month of February 2022 compared to February 2021.

Jersey County had the lowest unemployment rate in the region in February at 4.0 percent compared to 5.6 percent last year at this time. Madison County recorded a 4.1 percent mark compared to 5.8 percent a year ago; Macoupin County was 4.3 percent compared to 5.8 in February 2021; Greene County was at 4.5 percent compared to 5.9 percent in 2021; and Calhoun was 4.7 percent compared to 5.8 percent a year ago.

Edwardsville was down to a remarkable 2.7 percent unemployment rate for February 2022, compared to 4.2 percent a year ago. Alton dropped to 5.1 percent from 8.2 percent in February 2021. Granite City was at 4.2 percent from 7.2 percent a year ago; and O'Fallon recorded a 4.2 percent unemployment mark compared to 5.5 percent in 2021.

The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in February for the eleventh consecutive month according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs were up in all fourteen metro areas.

“We are encouraged by Illinois’ sustained growth across the economy,” said Deputy Governor Andy Manar.

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

Metropolitan Area

February 2022*

February 2021**

Over-the-Year Change

Bloomington

3.9%

5.6%

-1.7

Carbondale-Marion

4.7%

6.6%

-1.9

Champaign-Urbana

3.8%

5.7%

-1.9

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights

4.9%

7.5%

-2.6

Danville

6.0%

7.7%

-1.7

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL

4.6%

6.8%

-2.2

Decatur

7.1%

9.1%

-2.0

Elgin

5.6%

7.6%

-2.0

Kankakee

6.5%

8.1%

-1.6

Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI

4.9%

6.6%

-1.7

Peoria

5.6%

7.5%

-1.9

Rockford

7.9%

10.4%

-2.5

Springfield

4.8%

6.7%

-1.9

St. Louis (IL-Section)

4.4%

6.2%

-1.8

Illinois Statewide

5.0%

7.3%

-2.3

* Preliminary I ** Revised

Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) – February 2022

Metropolitan Area

February

February

Over-the-Year

2022*

2021**

Change

Bloomington MSA

92,400

86,400

6,000

Carbondale-Marion MSA

57,100

54,800

2,300

Champaign-Urbana MSA

116,000

112,300

3,700

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division

3,659,600

3,472,800

186,800

Danville MSA

25,700

25,200

500

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA

178,800

171,500

7,300

Decatur MSA

47,700

46,100

1,600

Elgin Metro Division

249,500

234,800

14,700

Kankakee MSA

41,900

41,800

100

Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division

406,400

396,400

10,000

Peoria MSA

162,800

158,400

4,400

Rockford MSA

141,700

135,800

5,900

Springfield MSA

106,700

101,300

5,400

Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA

231,800

228,900

2,900

Illinois Statewide

5,885,500

5,626,400

259,100

*Preliminary | **Revised

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates
(percent) for Local Counties and Areas

Labor Market Area

Feb 2022

Feb 2021

Over the Year Change

St. Louis (IL-Section)

4.4 %

6.2 %

-1.8

Bond County

4.4 %

5.9 %

-1.5

Calhoun County

4.7 %

6.7 %

-2.0

Clinton County

3.3 %

4.7 %

-1.4

Jersey County

4.0 %

5.6 %

-1.6

Macoupin County

4.3 %

5.8 %

-1.5

Madison County

4.1 %

5.8 %

-1.7

Monroe County

2.8 %

4.0 %

-1.2

St. Clair County

5.1 %

7.3 %

-2.2

Cities

Alton City

5.1 %

8.2 %

-3.1

Belleville City

5.4 %

7.7 %

-2.3

Collinsville City

4.9 %

6.3 %

-1.4

East St. Louis City

6.9 %

11.8 %

-4.9

Edwardsville City

2.7 %

4.2 %

-1.5

Granite City

4.2 %

7.2 %

-3.0

O'Fallon City

4.2 %

5.5 %

-1.3

Counties

Greene County

4.5 %

5.9 %

-1.4

Randolph County

3.8 %

5.3 %

-1.5

Washington County

2.4 %

3.7 %

-1.3

Other Areas

LWIA 21

4.6 %

6.1 %

-1.5

LWIA 22

4.1 %

5.8 %

-1.7

LWIA 24

4.5 %

6.3 %

-1.8

Southwestern EDR

4.3 %

6.1 %

-1.8

Metro East Highlights

The February 2022 unemployment rate for the Illinois Section of the St. Louis Metropolitan Statistical Area was 4.4 percent. The over-the-year rate decreased -1.8 percentage points from the February 2021 rate of 6.2 percent. The data is not seasonally adjusted.

The labor force decreased by -2,025 in February 2022 to 333,195 from 335,220 in February 2021. The number of employed individuals increased by +4,151 to 318,642 in February 2022 from 314,491 in February 2021. There were 14,553 unemployed people in the labor force in February 2022. This is a decrease of -6,176 compared to the 20,729 unemployed in February 2021.

The number of total nonfarm jobs in February 2022 was 231,800 compared to 228,900 in February 2021, which is an increase of +2,900.

Payrolls increased in Leisure and Hospitality (+2,600), Mining and Construction (+800), Government (+600), Manufacturing (+400), Other Services (+300), Educational and Health Services (+100), and Professional and Business Services (+100). No employment changes were reported in Information or Wholesale Trade.

Employment declined in Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (-1,100), Retail Trade (-600), and Financial Activities (-300).


Note: Monthly 2021 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2022, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid.

