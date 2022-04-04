Jersey Is 4.0 Percent, Madison County 4.1 Percent: Area Unemployment Rates Remain Low In February
SPRINGFIELD – Area unemployment figures continued to show a low mark for the month of February 2022 compared to February 2021.
Jersey County had the lowest unemployment rate in the region in February at 4.0 percent compared to 5.6 percent last year at this time. Madison County recorded a 4.1 percent mark compared to 5.8 percent a year ago; Macoupin County was 4.3 percent compared to 5.8 in February 2021; Greene County was at 4.5 percent compared to 5.9 percent in 2021; and Calhoun was 4.7 percent compared to 5.8 percent a year ago.
Edwardsville was down to a remarkable 2.7 percent unemployment rate for February 2022, compared to 4.2 percent a year ago. Alton dropped to 5.1 percent from 8.2 percent in February 2021. Granite City was at 4.2 percent from 7.2 percent a year ago; and O'Fallon recorded a 4.2 percent unemployment mark compared to 5.5 percent in 2021.
The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in February for the eleventh consecutive month according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs were up in all fourteen metro areas.
“We are encouraged by Illinois’ sustained growth across the economy,” said Deputy Governor Andy Manar.
Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates
Metropolitan Area
February 2022*
February 2021**
Over-the-Year Change
Bloomington
3.9%
5.6%
-1.7
Carbondale-Marion
4.7%
6.6%
-1.9
Champaign-Urbana
3.8%
5.7%
-1.9
Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights
4.9%
7.5%
-2.6
Danville
6.0%
7.7%
-1.7
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
4.6%
6.8%
-2.2
Decatur
7.1%
9.1%
-2.0
Elgin
5.6%
7.6%
-2.0
Kankakee
6.5%
8.1%
-1.6
Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI
4.9%
6.6%
-1.7
Peoria
5.6%
7.5%
-1.9
Rockford
7.9%
10.4%
-2.5
Springfield
4.8%
6.7%
-1.9
St. Louis (IL-Section)
4.4%
6.2%
-1.8
Illinois Statewide
5.0%
7.3%
-2.3
* Preliminary I ** Revised
Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) – February 2022
Metropolitan Area
February
February
Over-the-Year
2022*
2021**
Change
Bloomington MSA
92,400
86,400
6,000
Carbondale-Marion MSA
57,100
54,800
2,300
Champaign-Urbana MSA
116,000
112,300
3,700
Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division
3,659,600
3,472,800
186,800
Danville MSA
25,700
25,200
500
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA
178,800
171,500
7,300
Decatur MSA
47,700
46,100
1,600
Elgin Metro Division
249,500
234,800
14,700
Kankakee MSA
41,900
41,800
100
Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division
406,400
396,400
10,000
Peoria MSA
162,800
158,400
4,400
Rockford MSA
141,700
135,800
5,900
Springfield MSA
106,700
101,300
5,400
Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA
231,800
228,900
2,900
Illinois Statewide
5,885,500
5,626,400
259,100
*Preliminary | **Revised
Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates
(percent) for Local Counties and Areas
Labor Market Area
Feb 2022
Feb 2021
Over the Year Change
St. Louis (IL-Section)
4.4 %
6.2 %
-1.8
Bond County
4.4 %
5.9 %
-1.5
Calhoun County
4.7 %
6.7 %
-2.0
Clinton County
3.3 %
4.7 %
-1.4
Jersey County
4.0 %
5.6 %
-1.6
Macoupin County
4.3 %
5.8 %
-1.5
Madison County
4.1 %
5.8 %
-1.7
Monroe County
2.8 %
4.0 %
-1.2
St. Clair County
5.1 %
7.3 %
-2.2
Cities
Alton City
5.1 %
8.2 %
-3.1
Belleville City
5.4 %
7.7 %
-2.3
Collinsville City
4.9 %
6.3 %
-1.4
East St. Louis City
6.9 %
11.8 %
-4.9
Edwardsville City
2.7 %
4.2 %
-1.5
Granite City
4.2 %
7.2 %
-3.0
O'Fallon City
4.2 %
5.5 %
-1.3
Counties
Greene County
4.5 %
5.9 %
-1.4
Randolph County
3.8 %
5.3 %
-1.5
Washington County
2.4 %
3.7 %
-1.3
Other Areas
LWIA 21
4.6 %
6.1 %
-1.5
LWIA 22
4.1 %
5.8 %
-1.7
LWIA 24
4.5 %
6.3 %
-1.8
Southwestern EDR
4.3 %
6.1 %
-1.8
Metro East Highlights
The February 2022 unemployment rate for the Illinois Section of the St. Louis Metropolitan Statistical Area was 4.4 percent. The over-the-year rate decreased -1.8 percentage points from the February 2021 rate of 6.2 percent. The data is not seasonally adjusted.
The labor force decreased by -2,025 in February 2022 to 333,195 from 335,220 in February 2021. The number of employed individuals increased by +4,151 to 318,642 in February 2022 from 314,491 in February 2021. There were 14,553 unemployed people in the labor force in February 2022. This is a decrease of -6,176 compared to the 20,729 unemployed in February 2021.
The number of total nonfarm jobs in February 2022 was 231,800 compared to 228,900 in February 2021, which is an increase of +2,900.
Payrolls increased in Leisure and Hospitality (+2,600), Mining and Construction (+800), Government (+600), Manufacturing (+400), Other Services (+300), Educational and Health Services (+100), and Professional and Business Services (+100). No employment changes were reported in Information or Wholesale Trade.
Employment declined in Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (-1,100), Retail Trade (-600), and Financial Activities (-300).
Note: Monthly 2021 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2022, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid.
