SPRINGFIELD – Area unemployment figures continued to show a low mark for the month of February 2022 compared to February 2021.

Jersey County had the lowest unemployment rate in the region in February at 4.0 percent compared to 5.6 percent last year at this time. Madison County recorded a 4.1 percent mark compared to 5.8 percent a year ago; Macoupin County was 4.3 percent compared to 5.8 in February 2021; Greene County was at 4.5 percent compared to 5.9 percent in 2021; and Calhoun was 4.7 percent compared to 5.8 percent a year ago.

Edwardsville was down to a remarkable 2.7 percent unemployment rate for February 2022, compared to 4.2 percent a year ago. Alton dropped to 5.1 percent from 8.2 percent in February 2021. Granite City was at 4.2 percent from 7.2 percent a year ago; and O'Fallon recorded a 4.2 percent unemployment mark compared to 5.5 percent in 2021.

The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in February for the eleventh consecutive month according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs were up in all fourteen metro areas.

“We are encouraged by Illinois’ sustained growth across the economy,” said Deputy Governor Andy Manar.

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

Metropolitan Area February 2022* February 2021** Over-the-Year Change Bloomington 3.9% 5.6% -1.7 Carbondale-Marion 4.7% 6.6% -1.9 Champaign-Urbana 3.8% 5.7% -1.9 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights 4.9% 7.5% -2.6 Danville 6.0% 7.7% -1.7 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL 4.6% 6.8% -2.2 Decatur 7.1% 9.1% -2.0 Elgin 5.6% 7.6% -2.0 Kankakee 6.5% 8.1% -1.6 Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI 4.9% 6.6% -1.7 Peoria 5.6% 7.5% -1.9 Rockford 7.9% 10.4% -2.5 Springfield 4.8% 6.7% -1.9 St. Louis (IL-Section) 4.4% 6.2% -1.8 Illinois Statewide 5.0% 7.3% -2.3 * Preliminary I ** Revised

Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) – February 2022

Metropolitan Area February February Over-the-Year 2022* 2021** Change Bloomington MSA 92,400 86,400 6,000 Carbondale-Marion MSA 57,100 54,800 2,300 Champaign-Urbana MSA 116,000 112,300 3,700 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division 3,659,600 3,472,800 186,800 Danville MSA 25,700 25,200 500 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA 178,800 171,500 7,300 Decatur MSA 47,700 46,100 1,600 Elgin Metro Division 249,500 234,800 14,700 Kankakee MSA 41,900 41,800 100 Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division 406,400 396,400 10,000 Peoria MSA 162,800 158,400 4,400 Article continues after sponsor message Rockford MSA 141,700 135,800 5,900 Springfield MSA 106,700 101,300 5,400 Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA 231,800 228,900 2,900 Illinois Statewide 5,885,500 5,626,400 259,100 *Preliminary | **Revised

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

(percent) for Local Counties and Areas

Labor Market Area Feb 2022 Feb 2021 Over the Year Change St. Louis (IL-Section) 4.4 % 6.2 % -1.8 Bond County 4.4 % 5.9 % -1.5 Calhoun County 4.7 % 6.7 % -2.0 Clinton County 3.3 % 4.7 % -1.4 Jersey County 4.0 % 5.6 % -1.6 Macoupin County 4.3 % 5.8 % -1.5 Madison County 4.1 % 5.8 % -1.7 Monroe County 2.8 % 4.0 % -1.2 St. Clair County 5.1 % 7.3 % -2.2 Cities Alton City 5.1 % 8.2 % -3.1 Belleville City 5.4 % 7.7 % -2.3 Collinsville City 4.9 % 6.3 % -1.4 East St. Louis City 6.9 % 11.8 % -4.9 Edwardsville City 2.7 % 4.2 % -1.5 Granite City 4.2 % 7.2 % -3.0 O'Fallon City 4.2 % 5.5 % -1.3 Counties Greene County 4.5 % 5.9 % -1.4 Randolph County 3.8 % 5.3 % -1.5 Washington County 2.4 % 3.7 % -1.3 Other Areas LWIA 21 4.6 % 6.1 % -1.5 LWIA 22 4.1 % 5.8 % -1.7 LWIA 24 4.5 % 6.3 % -1.8 Southwestern EDR 4.3 % 6.1 % -1.8

Metro East Highlights

The February 2022 unemployment rate for the Illinois Section of the St. Louis Metropolitan Statistical Area was 4.4 percent. The over-the-year rate decreased -1.8 percentage points from the February 2021 rate of 6.2 percent. The data is not seasonally adjusted.

The labor force decreased by -2,025 in February 2022 to 333,195 from 335,220 in February 2021. The number of employed individuals increased by +4,151 to 318,642 in February 2022 from 314,491 in February 2021. There were 14,553 unemployed people in the labor force in February 2022. This is a decrease of -6,176 compared to the 20,729 unemployed in February 2021.

The number of total nonfarm jobs in February 2022 was 231,800 compared to 228,900 in February 2021, which is an increase of +2,900.

Payrolls increased in Leisure and Hospitality (+2,600), Mining and Construction (+800), Government (+600), Manufacturing (+400), Other Services (+300), Educational and Health Services (+100), and Professional and Business Services (+100). No employment changes were reported in Information or Wholesale Trade.

Employment declined in Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (-1,100), Retail Trade (-600), and Financial Activities (-300).



Note: Monthly 2021 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2022, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid.