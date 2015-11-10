Jersey honors volleyball players at annual banquet
November 10, 2015 10:50 AM
JERSEYVILLE - The Jersey Community High School Lady Panther volleyball banquet was held on Monday, Nov. 9, 2015, and awards were issued.
The award winners were Kate Walsh, Most Assists & Most Points, Hannah Greene, Most Kills and School Record, Faith Franke, Most Blocks, Olivia Nairn, PAC Pride, Margy Tepen Best Defensive Player. The team is coached by Bob Siemer, Angie Beiermann & Brenda McCreary.