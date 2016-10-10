JERSEYVILLE – For Jersey High School grad Billy Hurst it is probably difficult to believe it has been 25 years since his glory days as a member of the Panther football team.

The 1991 Panthers finished 11-1 and advanced all the way to the IHSA state playoff quarterfinals. Hurst, today a highly recognized area/St. Louis sports photographer, was recently honored with the prestigious Jersey Homecoming Spirit honor. Hurst is often found at Busch Stadium photographing the Cardinals or around town at high school sports events. His photos are unique and memorable with his innovative approach.

“I was humbled and honored at their selection, especially considering all of the great athletes and overall good men they had to choose from,” Hurst said of the spirit honor. “I was able to sit in on the homecoming pep rally and then rode in the parade with Kathy Sinclair, our homecoming queen from 1991. Prior to the game, a lot of the past spirits and members of our 1991 team met at the junior high school library and they welcomed me and made me feel right at home.”

Hurst was a member of the Panthers’ team from 1988-1991. He said the 1991 team was one of the best Panthers squads in “many, many years.” He was an offensive guard for the Panthers during that special 1991 season.

“We were well-balanced on both sides of the ball and had great athletes all over the field,” he said.

Hurst moved away from Jerseyville after Jersey High School graduation to pursue a country music career in Nashville, Tenn., with his wife. He recorded two albums and started his family in Nashville. Hurst still performs around the region and is equally recognized for his musical abilities.

In 2005, Hurst settled in Godfrey with his family. His intent was to move to Jersey County before his children started high school, but his kids were active in sports, gymnastics and cheer, so it made it impossible for him to move back.

“My son Will (now a junior) plays football and baseball at Marquette, while Anna has decided to go to Alton High School while still cheering competitively for Platinum Athletics Onyx in St. Louis,” he said. “I am hoping that next year's homecoming games do not fall on the same night for the Panthers and Explorers.”

Hurst closed by saying: “I am looking forward to getting to know everyone a lot better and working with to support the Panther Athletic Club and the football program in particular.”

