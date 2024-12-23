JERSEY - Jersey Community High School's wrestling team secured a notable victory at the Chaminade Tournament, held recently, amassing a total of 194.5 points.

The event showcased the skills of several athletes from the team, contributing to their overall success.

Maddox Williams and Shea Herrera each earned first-place finishes in their respective weight classes, demonstrating exceptional performance throughout the competition. Additionally, Bodey Waltz, Nick Hartley, and Ethan Daniels achieved second-place finishes, while Hunter Hodge, Trevor Tucker, and Nick Woelfel claimed third. Jace Marshal rounded out the team's achievements with a fourth-place finish.

The tournament not only highlighted the individual talents of the wrestlers but also underscored the strength of the Jersey Community Unit School District No. 100's wrestling program.

Jersey's success at Chaminade reflects the team's hard work and dedication in preparation for the season.

