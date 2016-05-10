Listen to the story

JERSEYVILLE - Emily Weishaupt and Cole Berry emerged the king and queen at this past Saturday’s Jersey High School prom.

Each year, the junior class decorates and prepares the festivities for the seniors, then the following year gets to enjoy the benefits as the juniors do all the preparation.

This year’s theme was “Arabian Nights.” The entire Jersey High School gym was decorated in the “Arabian Nights” theme.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Jersey Prom queen and king court consisted of:

Haley Ridenhour, Mitch Goetten, Ally Schroeder, Zac Ridenhour, Stevi Shrimpton, Retiring King Jordan Jones, Queen Emily Weishaupt, King Cole Berry, Raeann Maltimore, Jacob Hampton, Retiring Queen Delaney Bray, Mark Wendle, Ringbearer Michael Roberts and Flower Girl Abby Chin.

Special thanks to John Goldacker for his photos.

For more, see www.facebook.com/jgoldackerphotography

Area schools may send their prom court information and photos to news@riverbender.com.

More like this: