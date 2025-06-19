JERSEY - Jersey Community High School’s Marching 100 Band is concluding its fundraising campaign for new uniforms and equipment on Monday, June 23, 2025, after receiving strong community support and donations totaling $18,524.72, which included an $8,000 matching donation.

The campaign, led by the JCHS Band Boosters, aimed to raise funds to replace worn uniforms and purchase new instruments for the band’s approximately 90 students, including freshmen through seniors, color guard members, and several other ensembles such as concert, symphonic, and jazz bands. The band is also preparing for a trip to Disney next year.

Band director Erin Bittles has earned acclaim for the Marching 100's presentation, which has much innovation involved.

Sheri McDuffie, president of the Band Boosters, said the campaign has exceeded expectations.

“It has just been tremendous community support and beyond it. We never imagined getting this much support,” McDuffie said. The group set a goal to raise $10,000 but has collected $10,527.72 in donations, which was matched by an unnamed donor with $8,000, bringing the total to $18,524.72. McDuffie said the Jersey Community School District has also been highly supportive and also contributed financially to the efforts.

The funds will primarily cover the $40,000 cost of new uniforms, with any additional money going toward other band needs, including replacing school-owned instruments, some of which cost between $60,000 and $75,000, and equipment such as Sousaphones and a PA system for remote jazz events and travel.

McDuffie noted that the band program is costly to maintain and relies heavily on fundraising efforts.

“Band programs are very expensive to run,” she said. “We had no idea the costs involved until we looked into it.”

Donations have been accepted through a GoFundMe page, Venmo payments to the Band Boosters president, and checks payable to JCHS Band Boosters, which can be dropped off at Carrollton Bank or mailed to the boosters’ address in Dow, Illinois.

The booster group includes about 14 parents who regularly attend meetings, with four student officers who will transition out of their roles in December.

Supporters beyond the deadline date can contribute online or via check to help sustain the band’s future needs beyond uniforms.

Go Fund Me Page:

https://gofund.me/5b3d611e

Check Options:

Checks payable to JCHS Band Boosters

Drop off at a Carrollton Bank location or mail to:

JCHS Band Boosters

C/O Sheri McDuffie

15075 State Highway 109

Dow, IL 62022

