JERSEYVILLE – Jersey's girls tennis team completed its' regular season with a 7-2 win over Jacksonville at home Tuesday afternoon. The Panthers were coming off a Mississippi Valley Conference Championship win over the weekend.

In singles play, Ashton Tewell defeated Emma Bible 6-1, 6-1; Anne Snyders defeated Marissa Thompson 6-1, 6-0; Hailea Tepen scored a 6-0, 6-0 win over Abi Swift; Maddie Burger defeated Emily Montgomery 6-2, 6-0; Alyssa Cannady fell to Jacie Gultas 6-1, 6-7 (4-7), 8-11; and Baylie Benton was defeated by Jacqueline Fairfield 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles play saw Tewell/Snyders down Bible/Thompson 8-0; Tepen/Burger score a 8-1 win over Montgomery/Gultas; and Hannah Hudson/Chelsea Maag defeated Kassidy Neely/Alaina Plowman 6-0, 6-0.

Next up for the Panthers is the IHSA Class 1A Triad Sectional in Troy Friday; the top four players in singles and doubles play advance to the state Class 1A tournament in Buffalo Grove (a Chicago suburb) Oct. 20-22.

