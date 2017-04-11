JERSEYVILLE - Jersey’s girls soccer team continues to show improvement despite a 6-0 Mississippi Valley Conference loss to Mascoutah on Monday.

Destiny Strong had a hat trick for Mascoutah as the Indians shut out the Panthers. The Panthers fell to 1-6 on the year, 0-3 in the league.

The Panthers play at Triad at 5:30 p.m. this evening before hosting Gillespie at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday.

“Tonight's game was good for us because we are always trying to improve on previous performances,” Jersey head girls coach Brad Kimble said. “We know we are going to struggle because we simply don't have the collective time and skill set that other teams may have. So we take our successes in small steps: tonight we had some good passing sequences out of the defensive line that created some offensive opportunities.”