Jersey in a game earlier in the season. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

IHSA CLASS 3A GIRLS BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

TRIAD REGIONAL SEMIFINAL

HIGHLAND 54, JERSEY 34: Highland got out of the gates quickly in Wednesday's IHSA Class 3A Triad Regional semifinal match against Mississippi Valley Conference rival Jersey, getting on a 21-point first-half run to essentially put away a 54-34 win over the Panthers.

The Bulldogs went on to move into Thursday night's regional final against Mascoutah, shock 41-36 winners over the host Knights in Wednesday's other semifinal match, set for 7 p.m. Thursday in Troy.

Amanda Ponce and Amanda Wellen led the Bulldogs (26-4) with 13 points each; Makenzie Thurston and Bethany Muenstermann each had 10 points to lead the Panthers (13-15).

The Highland-Mascoutah winner moves into next week's Benton Sectional, where the Columbia Regional champion awaits.

 

