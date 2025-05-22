JERSEYVILLE - Jersey's girls softball team has been on a roll in recent games under head girls softball coach Chelsey Crnokrak, defeating highly regarded Carrollton 2-0 on Thursday, May 15, 2025, at home, then edging rival Civic Memorial on Monday and Triad.

JERSEY 9, TRIAD 2: Jersey scored four times in both the first and fourth en route to taking a road win at Triad on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.

Maleah Derrick had three hits and an RBI for the Panthers, while Ellie Davis hit two home runs for her only hits and five RBIs. Marley Cazier had two hits, and Holly Brainerd hit a two-run homer for her only hit and RBIs. Paxton Weirich had one strikeout while in the circle.

JERSEY 1, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0 (10 INNINGS): On Monday night, Jersey broke up a tight pitcher's duel with the only run of the game in the top of the 10th to defeat CM at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

Article continues after sponsor message

Marley Cazier had two hits for the Panthers, while Holly Brainerd had a hit and the only RBI, and Chloe Beemer, Anna Kribs, Maleah Derrick, and Paxton Weirich also had hits. Weirich went all the way inside the circle, striking out 13.

Emma Wade, Megan Griffith, Zoey Hunt, and Lauren Hardy had the hits for the Eagles, while Griffith also threw a complete game in the circle, fanning 17.

JERSEY 2, CARROLLTON 0: In the contest against Carrollton, one of the team's biggest wins of the season, the Panthers shut out the Hawks.

Derrick, Kribs, Brainerd, Wilkinson and Drainer all had hits for the Panthers. Lauren Flowers and Courtney Weldhauser had hits for the Hawks. Brookelyn Eilerman had two hits for the Hawks.

Weirich tossed a four-hitter against the Hawks and struck out four.

Jersey's girls softball squad plays at Highland at 4:30 p.m. today and is favored to win that contest.

More like this: