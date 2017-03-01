IHSA CLASS 3A BOYS BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

CIVIC MEMORIAL REGIONAL SEMIFINAL

BREESE CENTRAL 58, JERSEY 32: Breese Central jumped out to a 13-7 lead at quarter time and stretched it to 32-16 at the half as the Cougars moved into Friday night's IHSA Class 3A Civic Memorial Regional final with a 58-32 win over Jersey in Bethalto Tuesday night.

The Panthers were eliminated at 11-19 on the year; the Cougars improved to 25-4 and will take on tonight's CM-Triad winner at 7 p.m. Friday with a berth in next week's Benton Sectional at stake against the Centralia Regional winner.

A.J. Shaw led the Panthers with 10 points, with Blake Wittman adding six, Jake Ridenhour five, Nathan Goldlacker four, M. Jackson three and Cody Gibson and Tom Rexing two each.

Central was led by Kolby Schulte's 16 points and Tyler Joest's 11, with Joe Raterman and Jack Strieker adding eight each.

