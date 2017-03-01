Jersey head coach Stote Reeder encourages his squad. (Photo by Dan Brannan)IHSA CLASS 3A BOYS BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

CIVIC MEMORIAL REGIONAL SEMIFINAL

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

BREESE CENTRAL 58, JERSEY 32: Breese Central jumped out to a 13-7 lead at quarter time and stretched it to 32-16 at the half as the Cougars moved into Friday night's IHSA Class 3A Civic Memorial Regional final with a 58-32 win over Jersey in Bethalto Tuesday night.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Panthers were eliminated at 11-19 on the year; the Cougars improved to 25-4 and will take on tonight's CM-Triad winner at 7 p.m. Friday with a berth in next week's Benton Sectional at stake against the Centralia Regional winner.

A.J. Shaw led the Panthers with 10 points, with Blake Wittman adding six, Jake Ridenhour five, Nathan Goldlacker four, M. Jackson three and Cody Gibson and Tom Rexing two each.

Central was led by Kolby Schulte's 16 points and Tyler Joest's 11, with Joe Raterman and Jack Strieker adding eight each.

More like this:

Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, Play It Again Sports Roundup: Brantley, Lowis, Pace Birds To Win, Gilman Shines In Warriors' Victory
Feb 19, 2025
Auto Butler Male Athlete Of Month: Redbirds' Jones Celebrates Successful Wrestling Season
Mar 21, 2025
Play It Again Sports Roundup - Friday, March 7, 2025 - Triad, Althoff Catholic, Advance To Super-Sectional Play
Mar 8, 2025
Albrecht Leads Three Players In Double Figures With 22 Points, Greenfield Ends Metro-East’s Season With 59-53 Win In Sectional Final  
Mar 8, 2025
Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Mar 20, 2025

 