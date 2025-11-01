JERSEYVILLE - This Veterans Day, the United States Army, Navy, and Marine Corps will mark 250 years of service, with celebrations hosted by the American Legion Worthy Post 492 in Jersey County. The event is scheduled for Nov. 11, 2025, and will include a parade and ceremony honoring the military branches established in 1775.

The Veterans Day Parade will begin at 10 a.m., with participants lining up on West Prairie Street, north side of Wells North. The procession will proceed north on State Street, turn left onto West Exchange Street, and then left again on Washington Street, concluding at West Pearl Street.

Gregory S. Breden of the Veterans Assistance Commission of Jersey County said, "Following the parade, a ceremony will be held at the Jersey County Courthouse War Memorial. Organizers advise attendees to bring lawn chairs, particularly those who may have difficulty standing during the event. The ceremony will commence once all participants and the public are settled.

"In case of inclement weather such as rain, sleet, or snow, the parade will be canceled. The ceremony will then be relocated to the American Legion Worthy Post 492 under the large pavilion. The indoor ceremony is set to begin at 10:30 a.m."

A Veterans Day dinner will follow in the banquet hall of the American Legion Worthy Post 492, serving from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Veterans and their families are invited to attend.

The Veterans Assistance Commission of Jersey County is coordinating the event, emphasizing the significance of commemorating the longstanding service of the U.S. Army, Navy, and Marine Corps.

