SPRINGFIELD - Jersey County's unemployment rate remained solid at 3.9 percent in May 2022, the same as May 2021 in the latest U.S. Bureau of Labor and Illinois Department of Employment Security statistics. Jersey's unemployment rate is the best in the area.

Madison County is just behind at 4.2 percent for May 2022, compared to 4.6 percent in May 2021 and Macoupin County is 4.2 percent, compared to 4.0 percent a year ago at the same time. Greene County has a 4.3 percent rate, up from 3.8 percent in May 2021 and Calhoun County stands at 4.3 percent now compared to 4.4 percent in May 2021. St. Clair County has a mark of 5.4 percent in May 2022 compared to 5.8 percent a year ago.

Edwardsville has a 3.4 percent rate, the lowest in the area for May 2022, up slightly from 3.2 percent a year ago. Alton has a 6.2 percent unemployment rate in May 2022, down from 7.8 percent in May 2021, a big positive.

East St. Louis has an 8.1 percent rate, which pushes St. Clair County's mark up and was 11.8 percent a year ago, so it has shown improvement. The Illinois statewide rate is at 4.5 percent in May 2022, compared to 6.1 percent in May 2021, another positive in the Gov. Pritzker administration's eyes.

Deputy Governor Andy Manar said: "The Pritzker administration is encouraged by Illinois' continued positive trajectory."

