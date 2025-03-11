JERSEYVILLE – Jersey County Treasurer Katie Abbey has officially resigned, Chairman Gary Krueger announced at the Jersey County Board meeting on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

“Our County Treasurer, Katie Abbey, resigned on Friday, so that’s where we stand,” Krueger said. “She has resigned for personal reasons.”

Abbey is currently being investigated over alleged mishandling of public funds, and has been on a personal leave of absence since October of 2024. In her absence, Chief Deputy Treasurer Becca Strang has been carrying out the office’s duties with the help of former Treasurer Gilbert Ashlock, who now serves as a consultant.

Krueger has previously stated the investigation is being handled by an agency outside of Jersey County – the Illinois State Police – to avoid any possible conflicts of interest. No criminal charges have officially been filed against Abbey.

Criminal charges would have allowed the county to pursue formally removing Abbey from office. However, Krueger previously stated the process must adhere to strict guidelines, otherwise it could have cost the county more than it would have to continue paying her salary.

While Abbey’s resignation makes the removal-from-office procedure unnecessary, the investigation into her alleged mishandling of public funds remains ongoing. Stay tuned to Riverbender.com for the latest updates.

