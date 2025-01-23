JERSEYVILLE – Jersey County Treasurer Katie Abbey is currently under investigation for allegedly misappropriating public funds, though few details are publicly available.

Jersey County Board Chairman Gary Krueger read the following statement at the last Jersey County Board meeting on Jan. 14, 2025:

“In late summer of 2024, the Jersey County Sheriff received allegations that the Jersey County Treasurer was misappropriating public funds. Due to obvious conflicts, an outside law enforcement agency and forensic examiner were brought in to investigate. A criminal investigation is ongoing at this time.

“As with any ongoing investigation, confidentiality is critical and often required by law to ensure the integrity of the investigation and evidence collected. All of us understand the importance of transparency in government, but we are respectfully asking the public to be patient and respect the investigative and judicial process in this matter. When appropriate to do so, additional information will be made public.”

Krueger confirmed Thursday morning that the investigation is still ongoing. He said that while public funds do appear to be “missing,” they are still waiting on a “final tally from a forensic specialist.”

If the investigation does yield criminal charges against Abbey, Krueger said state statute outlines a process for removal from office. In the meantime, state statute also requires that Abbey be paid for the full duration of her term – whether or not she’s present in the office.

Article continues after sponsor message

“[Under] state statute, there are ways - for malfeasance and such – that we can remove some of the elected officials,” Krueger said. “It’s pretty well different for every office, but you’ve got to be careful and follow all the rules of the law.

“The state requires that when you get elected, the only thing you have to be is sworn in and you’re allowed to have full pay and benefits for the term, unless you expire or resign or are removed, or the term ends … in the law, you’re supposed to have the office open and running efficiently. It’s open to a lot of different interpretations.”

Chief Deputy Treasurer Becca Strang said Thursday morning that to her knowledge, Abbey has not been present in the office since October of 2024. At that time, Abbey reportedly took a 30-day personal leave of absence, but has not returned to the office since. She was not able to confirm when, or if, Abbey is expected to return.

Krueger said former treasurer Gilbert Ashlock has been consulting with the treasurer’s office on a limited basis in Abbey’s absence. He emphasized the need to navigate the situation carefully as the investigation continues.

“We’re being careful not to muddy the waters of the investigation,” Krueger said. “Yet, we are well aware of the public sentiment that since she’s not in the office, she shouldn’t be paid. It’s a Catch-22, and if we do things at the wrong time, we could have legal fees that are more than what’s tossed in to pay her. The county can’t afford any of it, but our budget’s pretty tight.”

As the investigation into these allegations is still ongoing, no criminal charges have been filed at this time.

The Jersey County Sheriff’s Office could not be reached for further details at the time of this writing, but stay tuned to Riverbender.com for updates as further information becomes available.

More like this: